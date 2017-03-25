Rhythm Stick Playlist – 25 March 2017
25 Mar 2017
An Indian inspired selection, with several tunes featuring the mohan veena (Indian slide guitar) of Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt who’ll perform with Jay Dabgar (tabla) at Nexus Arts, April 1.
Track Artist Album
Curry & Quartertones Taj Mahal, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, N. Ravikiran Mumtaz Mahal
Stand By Me Taj Mahal, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, N. Ravikiran Mumtaz Mahal
Ganges Delta Blues Vishwa Mohan Bhatt & Ry Cooder A Meeting By The River
Beware Of Darkness George Harrison All Things Must Pass
Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth) George Harrison Living In The Material World
Jai Sri Krishna George Harrison Dark Horse
Maya Trilok Gurtu The Beat Of Love
Vellai Thaamarai Kartick & Gotam Business Class Refugees
Modeh Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood & The Rajasthan Express Junun
Om Numah Shivaya Apache Indian Time For Change