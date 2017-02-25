Rhythm Stick Playlist – 25 February 2017
More festival artists, including a spotlight on Australian drummer Jim White, one half of Xylouris White who’ll play on Friday night of WOMADelaide.
Track Artist Album
Carnival Randy Valentine & Solis Havana Meets Kingston (to be released mid 2017)
We've Started A Fire Vika & Linda Vika & Linda
One String Play Brushy One String Destiny
Aretha, Sing One For Me Cat Power Jukebox
Odd Said The Doe Nina Nastasia & Jim White You Follow Me
Rain Song Dirty Three Toward The Low Sun
Chicken Song Xylouris White Goats
Black Peak Xylouris White Black Peak
She Celebrated Kupala Warsaw Village Band Sun Celebration
Djindji Rindji Bubamara Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra Unza Unza
Carnival Horns feat Julito Padrón Havana Meets Kingston