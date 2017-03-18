Rhythm Stick Playlist – 18 March 2017
18 Mar 2017
Some WOMADelaide 2017 highlights.
Track Artist Album
Took The Children Away Archie Roach Ruby
Jesus Blues William Crighton William Crighton
The Way Sinkane Life & Livin' It
Antipatriarca Ana Tijoux Vengo
Boat People Inna Modja Motel Bamako
Ne Bi Fe Oumou Sangaré The Best Of Oumou Sangaré
Erotokritos (Opening) Xylouris White Black Peak
La Cordillera Aziza Brahim Abbar El Hamada
Isue/Sun Celebration Warsaw Village Band Sun Celebration
African Ambiance Lamine Sonko & The African Intelligence Afro Empire
Light & Shine Lamine Sonko & The African Intelligence Afro Empire