Rhythm Stick Playlist – 11 February 2017
11 Feb 2017
Festival preparation continues with a taste of artists from the Fringe, The Riverbank Palais and WOMADelaide.
Track Artist Album
Virus Björk Biophilia
Salam Dunia Cicada Factory Revised Edition
Grandma's Hands Tom Thum digital download
Jesse Mother Earth The Best Of Acid Jazz
Virtual Insanity Jamiroquai Travelling Without Moving
Lovesick Night Trains The Best Of Acid Jazz
International Playgirl Mexrrissey No Manchester
What I Know The Bamboos Medicine Man
I'll Be Fine Clairy Browne & The Bangin' Rackettes Baby Caught The Bus
La Cumparsita Tángalo Good Enough For The Gringos
Seis Puntos Orquesta Típica Fernández Fierro En Vivo
Forging Xylouris White Black Peak