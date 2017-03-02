Review: The Secret River by PJ Rose

I’ve been to the Anstey Hill Quarry to see THE SECRET RIVER.

Now listen up, because this production will become one of those long-remembered “Festival Events”, just as Peter Brook’s The Birds and The Mahabharata became in the 1980s.

Those stories came from Greece and India. THE SECRET RIVER is an Australian story, about the first meeting of English prison settlers and the original inhabitants of this place. It’s an Australian story that dramatises both peoples and imagines how … those massacres could have happened.

THE SECRET RIVER is based on Kate Grenville’s novel of the same name, a novel she wrote to trace her own ancestry back to transported English prisoners. The Sydney Theatre Company commissioned South Australian playwright Andrew Bovell to script the novel for the stage, and director Neil Armfield and Bangarra visionary Stephen Page bring it to life. The cast numbers 18, with eight Black and ten White actors.

This production is spell-binding, an Australian epic amplified by the Quarry walls that surround us, intensified by Iain Grandage live on upright piano, cello & bass. and by the cast’s inventive percussive accompaniments. The Sound Design by Steve Francis is superb.

Take binoculars if you want to see details. Take a picnic if you want to relax. Don’t worry if you don’t — drinks and a sausage sizzle are available on site.

This is a beautiful environment, a moving production, a glimpse of Reconciliation.

You can see THE SECRET RIVER at the Anstey Hill Quarry (every night but Mondays) at 7.30pm, until the Festival closes on Sunday, March 19th. You can also book a shuttle bus to and from the Quarry for $15 return. Check the 2017 Adelaide Festival Guide for details.