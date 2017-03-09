Review: The Jerry Cans by David Cavanagh

Hi, I’m David Cavanagh and I’ve been to The Jerry Cans’ gig at the Grace Emily Hotel on Waymouth Street in the city.

The Jerry Cans come from a small town called Iqaluit, Nunavut in the Arctic, and they are passionate about preserving their language, Inuktitut, with many of their songs being performed in their native tongue. The five members of the band play a variety of contemporary instruments, but balance that by employing traditional throat singing techniques in many of their songs. The band’s music has been described as a blend of traditional Inuktitut, alt-country and reggae, and they certainly play up a storm. I first came across The Jerry Cans at Womadelaide last year, where they were an instant hit, so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to catch up with them again during the Fringe.

There was an unlisted support for the band, and while Kahl Wallis was a competent local singer/songwriter, his hour set (way too long) had a number of members of the not particularly large audience voicing concerns that they had paid to see the Jerry Cans and expected them to appear at the scheduled time of 8 o’clock, not over an hour later. However, as soon as the Jerry Cans arrived on stage they had the audience on side, with their infectious good humour and pumping music. Their mix of styles had traditional blending with celtic blending with soft rock to create a unique sound that had an almost Zydeco edge to it. At the conclusion of the set the band invited didgeridoo maestro William Barton onto the stage, and the resulting blend of throat singing and didgeridoo was mesmerising. A great concert slightly marred by the unannounced support and resulting late start for the Jerry Cans.

The Jerry Cans are part of the Adelaide Fringe and are performing two concerts only at The Grace Emily Hotel, the second being on the 9th of March. Check your Fringe Guide for details.