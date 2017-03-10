Review: The Backstories by David Cavanagh

Hi I’m David Cavanagh and I’ve been to see The Backstories at The Space Theatre. Presented by William Yang and Annette Shun Wah, this series explores the Asian-Australian experience through performance. Three of Adelaide’s best known Asian-Australian figures, Cheong Liew, Moya Dodd and Razak Mohammed give their audiences a rare glimpse behind their public faces, offering us their backstories. I went along to listen to Razak’s story. He is a fashion designer and co-owner of the iconic Miss Gladys Sym Choon Emporium, and came originally from Malacca. And what an interesting life this bloke has led. From the get-go Razak was obviously very nervous speaking to the just about full house. The first part of his talk was a bit stilted and stop-start, but once he got going his presentation became a little more fluid. He was accompanied by Gareth Chin on keyboards, who also helped Razak out with a few momentary lapses in concentration, and an AUSLAN signer. Some of the anecdotes centred around Razak’s early life in Malaysia were very funny, and he had no problems poking fun at himself. There were also some highly emotion-charged moments where Razak reflected on some of his relationships. The talk concluded with Razak and partner Joff Chappell’s establishment of Miss Gladys By Sea in Aldinga, and the pleasure that location has given them. Razak Mohammed has certainly had a life well lived.

Backstories are part of the Adelaide Festival and are on at The Space Theatre until Sunday 12 March. Check your Festival program for details.