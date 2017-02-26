Review: Sound & Fury’s “Sherlock Holmes” by David Cavanagh

Hi, I’m David Cavanagh from the Folk Show and I’ve been to see Sound & Fury’s “Sherlock Holmes” at Tandanya. A couple of Fringes ago I saw this mob do a splendid mash-up of “Hamlet and Juliet” so I had to go along to see what they’d make of “the world’s greatest detective”. The same three performers who were here last time, return for this season; Richard and Patrick from the US and Shane from Australia. And this performance did not disappoint. Here are three actors who are very comfortable in each other’s company, with plenty of verbal jousting taking place. It becomes very obvious very quickly that scripting for this production is kept to a minimum, allowing maximum opportunities for ad-libing, both between the cast members, and the cast and audience. There is some audience participation, and one audience member had been pre-selected to act out a short music hall scene, which she handled quite slickly. This is an hour of laugh-out-loud entertainment from three very polished performers who manage to not look polished at all. They are also very busy entertainers who are all doing other shows during The Fringe. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle might be spinning in his grave, but you will never look at Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson (and many other Holmesian characters) the same ever again.

Sound & Fury’s “Sherlock Holmes” is part of the Adelaide Fringe and is playing at the Tandanya Arts Cafe on Grenfell Street until March 19th. Check your Fringe Guide for details.