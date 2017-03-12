Review: Shakespeare’s Menage a Trois by David Cavanagh

Hi I’m David Cavanagh and I’ve been to see Shakespeare’s Menage a Trois, presented by The Raw Shakespeare Project, at the Singing Gallery in McLaren Vale.

Shakespeare and his works have always been fertile fodder for parody, especially during the Fringe and this year is no exception, with several Shakespearean events taking place. Menage a Trois features four actors presenting three 20 minute vignettes from the Bard’s best plays, ‘Beatrice and Benedict’ (from Much Ado About Nothing), ‘The Tragedy Of Lady Macbeth’ (from Macbeth) and ‘Bottom’s Dream’ (from A Midsummer’s Night Dream). The four actors each played multiple roles; this is in the style of the groups of touring players dating back to Medieval times, and they even employed the old theatrical device whereby those actors who were “off stage” stood at the back of the stage with their backs to the audience, signifying that they weren’t there. Costume changes were also effected this way. The three vignettes swung between laugh out loud comedy and dark tragedy, and all four actors moved between these extremes smoothly. I must, however, make special mention of Leah Anderson, who played Lady Macbeth, Beatrice and Puck, three wildly divergent roles, yet each handled exactly as required. The Singing Gallery isn’t a large venue but one ideally suited to this performance. The actors used the entire space, moving around the audience and addressing them as part of the action. This is Shakespeare stripped bare, and all the better for it. At the conclusion of the performance, creative director Russell Slater announced that the group has been invited to headline this year’s Shakespeare Festival in Victoria. Well done to an outstanding local company.

Shakespeare’s Menage a Trois is part of the Adelaide Fringe, and has completed its run at the Singing Gallery and will next be presented at Brick+Mortar in Norwood on March 17 and 18. Check your Fringe guide for details.