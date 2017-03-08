Review: Quarter Life Crisis

Hi, my name is Phoebe Montgomery and I’ve been to see Quarter Life Crisis, presented by the General Public Theatre Company at The German Club as part of the 2017 Fringe.

Quarter Life Crisis is the brainchild of Courtney Ammenhauser and Lakia Pattinson, who apparently first bonded over a mutual love of peanut butter. This probably explains why this humble spread is such a feature in Quarter Life Crisis. A one-woman show, this performance is a triumph in minimalist theatre, as Ammenhauser uses an impressively small array of props to illustrate the agonies of reaching a twenty-fifth birthday.

Having seen Europe Won’t Fix You the week before, I have noticed that a strength of the General Public Theatre Company is their refreshing honesty and relatability. Ammenhauser plays a millennial office worker named Steph, whose preoccupation with the mundane masks a greater sense of aimlessness. At times, I found myself wincing during her performance – not because of its quality (which was superb), but because I could see so much of my own life in Steph’s experiences.

Courtney Ammenhauser wrote the script for the show, and has greatly succeeded in bringing her words to life onstage. The day leading up to Steph’s 25th birthday is broken down into a series of hilarious vignettes, each one expertly animated by moments of outrageous physical comedy. A highlight of the show is Ammenhauser’s facial expressions – she approaches each scene as if the audience is already in on the joke, acknowledging her character’s flaws with either a pointed look or a simple sigh and nod.

Admidst all this comedy, Ammenhauser still manages to tug on your heartstrings. Without spoiling the climax of the show, she shares a poignant moment in the back of an Uber, one I think is very familiar to most audience members. Building on this, her characterisation of Steph is so complete that at times, it’s easy to forget you’re watching someone act. Obviously, a lot of these topics hit very close to home for Ammenhauser, and I am impressed by her ability to bring them to the stage.

While Quarter Life Crisis is one of the Fringe’s smaller offerings, it is expertly crafted and a joy to watch. If you’re a fan of one-woman shows such as Adultish, Is That a Burrito in Your Pocket or Are You Just Really Happy You Have a Burrito? or 39 Forever, this is something definitely worth seeing.

Quarter Life Crisis will be appearing at The German Club until March 12.