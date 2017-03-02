Review: Nathan Schultz Presents – The Curiosity Experiment

Blindfolds, blood curdling screams and the art of brilliant storytelling takes the imagination into hyper-drive through otherworlds in the Curiosity Experiment. The ghost story within a story uses the power of the voice to transcend time and place. There’s no need to peek through the blindfold because you’ll be aurally transfixed by the indistinguishable number of voices in the room with you. Seated at a table set for 13 the audience is intimately part of the story but not the performance. So don’t worry, for those shy of the word ‘interactive’, it’s not demanding of any acting or directing skills. The Board Room of the historic Carclew House in North Adelaide is the perfect venue with its haunted history, foreboding architecture and squeaky floors and doors. This show should sell out fast so get in quick for the short season ending on March 7. See the Fringe Guide for details.

Reviewed by Nikki Marcel