Review: Mother’s Ruin – A Cabaret About Gin

Hi, my name is Phoebe Montgomery and I’ve been to see Mother’s Ruin: A Cabaret About Gin at Studio 7, The Garden of Unearthly Delights during the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

Do you enjoy drinking gin? Good, because these performers do too! They enjoy drinking this humble spirit distilled from juniper berries so much, that they wrote an hour-long cabaret about it. Delving into the debaucherous history of gin-drinking through a mixture of old favourite songs and contemporary classics, this show is equally educational and incredibly entertaining.

Starring two rising stars in the Australian cabaret world (Maeve Marsden and Libby Wood), this show combines far more ingredients than your average gin and tonic. The two talented performers throw vaudeville, soul, jazz and r’n’b into the mix, spinning their harmonised melodies into a delightful cocktail of sassy show tunes. Both Marsden and Wood are delightfully witty, with a vocal range that outrivals most modern cabaret stars. Their pianist helps them form an unholy talented trio, pausing between songs only long enough to banter with the two singers or to have a nip of gin.

To say Marsden and Libby work well together is an understatement. Together, they are a force to be reckoned with, joking their way through all topics from destitution and prohibition to malaria and colonialism. Leaving their show, I was pleasantly surprised by the new array of knowledge I took with me – especially regarding all the unique botanicals that might make their way into a bottle of boutique gin.

If you love your gin, you are doing yourself a disservice by not seeing this show. Both delightful and informative with enough cheeky humour to keep things interesting, you will walk out with an encyclopaedic knowledge of your favourite spirit.

Mother’s Ruin: A Cabaret About Gin will be appearing at the Garden of Unearthly Delights until Sunday 12.