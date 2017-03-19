Review: Mad Dogs: The Full Cocker by Julie Cavanagh

I’ve just been to see Mad Dogs:The Full Cocker, featuring Steve Brown and friends at The Gov.

Among the many cover shows featured in this year’s Fringe, this one promised to stand out – at my favourite pub, with one of Adelaide’s best singers and music I grew up with – let me at it!

The Governor Hindmarsh is one of the largest and best Fringe venues, so we hoped for a comfortable evening, after starting in the restaurant with one of The Gov’s huge and delicious burgers, but it was not quite to be. The door queue was pretty long when we arrived and got progressively longer until the doors opened at 7.30, when we found out that, because of the huge crowd, there would be no seating in the function room and the mostly older audience would have to stand for the 90 minute show. This caused some unhappiness – especially when the start time was inexplicably put back to 9pm! Luckily, the beer garden doors were opened and a few lucky ones got a seat there, although contending with the ciggie smoke was not pleasant.

However, all aching backs and feet were forgotten when Steve Brown hit the stage with an 8 piece band and angelic choir of 9. His gravelly voice was just perfect to recreate the timeless songs as performed by Joe Cocker and he had the moves and mannerisms down pat. The band was awesome – tight and with a terrific sound. They were all obviously having a great time too, with David Sly taking time off from his journalistic duties to belt hell out of his drum kit, along with son Miles on the second set of skins and some rocking piano from Deryck Charles. The choir had too many illustrious names to list, but they really made the performance, with soulful harmonies and lively audience interaction.

Sound was up to The Gov’s usual high standards, as was the lighting and the delighted crowd danced their hearts out. Some of them may even have been at the original Mad Dogs and Englishmen gig, but for those who weren’t – this was a perfect recreation, except for the fact that Steve’s voice sounded better!

This was a one-off Fringe show, but hopefully, enough people will lean on the organisers, David & Miles Sly, to recreate it some time in the future.