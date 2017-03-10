Review: La Gaia Scienza by Julie Cavanagh

Italian chamber music quartet, La Gaia Scienza brought another exclusive Australian premiere to Adelaide last night, with a stunning presentation of works of Schubert and Brahms at the Adelaide Town Hall.

With a very modern approach, this highly accomplished early music group played historic instruments with empathy and verve, bringing fresh life to the well-known pieces.

Federica Valli brought a masterful touch to the 1889 version of Brahms’ Piano Trio in B on her beautiful Conrad Graf replica fortepiano, (kindly provided by the Australian National University) the rich tones moving from a sedate start through to a delightful trilling run lulling the listener into a false sense of security before veering into a formidable melody and some magnificent cello from Paolo Beschi.

Schubert’s String Trio in B flat brought the viola of Ernest Braucher on to the stage for the first time and with the luxurious tones of the cello and Stefano Barneschi’s violin, the melody flowed beautifully as the instruments melded into one.

But for me, the Brahms Piano Quartet in C Minor was the winner – vibrant and crisp, it showcased superbly the talents of this fascinating group and left us wanting more.

Although this was a one-off concert, La Gaia Scienza will also present an all Schubert concert at the new Ukaria Cultural Centre in Mt Barker as part of the Chamber Landscapes series – see your Festival guide for information.