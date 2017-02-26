Review: John Brewster from The Angels Performs the Songs of Bob Dylan by Julie Cavanagh

John Brewster may be well-known as a founding member of iconic rockers The Angels and as one half of The Brewster Brothers, but secretly he is a dyed in the wool Bob Dylan fan and chose this, his first-ever solo performance, to focus on his favourite Dylan songs.

His one hour show was part of The GC at The German Club, held in the Clubroom, but the theatre style setup did not lend itself to a performance of this kind – cabaret seating in a smaller room would have been more intimate. The sound spill from an adjacent venue initially threatened to overwhelm John’s acoustic guitar and harmonica, but mercifully that show finished sooner and we could enjoy his laidback performance.

All the old favourites were there – Hey, Mr Tambourine Man, Just Like a Woman, Don’t Think Twice, it’s Alright, Desolation Row, Knocking on Heaven’s Door, All Along the Watchtower, Visions of Johanna and of course, that ‘60s folk anthem, The Times They Are a Changin’. John presented them as Dylan would, faithfully recreating the distinctive nasal vocal style and harmonica playing, with some nice guitar work. However, I think for at least some of the performance, I would have liked to hear John put his own spin on some of the later compositions in particular.

I’m not sure if the audience was there for John Brewster or the Dylan songs (of which they knew most) but nevertheless they gave both an enthusiastic hearing, plus a couple of encores.

John Brewster performed the Songs of Bob Dylan for one night only at The German Club as part of the Adelaide Fringe.