Review: Great Detectives of Old Time Radio Live by Julie Cavanagh

Can you remember when the whole family used to huddle round the crackly bakelite wireless to listen to the weekly serials and plays that were the main source of entertainment BTVI (Before TV and Internet)? If you can’t, I’m sure your parents or even grandparents would have reminisced nostalgically about them while you turned your nose up and muttered ‘not again’ or similar asides.

Well, just take yourself along to see Great Detectives of Old Time Radio presented by Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage and you may just get an inkling of what it’s all about and why it was so popular…

The cast of 4 -Benjamin Maio Mackay, Eden Trebilco, Julia Sciacca, and Jennifer Barry- presents 3 cameos of old time radio mysteries, 1950s style, featuring two characters that were developed by Benjamin, private eye Cindy Matson and insurance investigator Johnny Dollar. Tonight’s stories were The Cable Car Case, The No-Matter Matter and The Black Cat Case, each cleverly contrived and beautifully presented by the cast dressed in their best – as was the tradition when the early radio dramas were presented. (Even though they were not visible to their wider audience, back then the actors were always formally attired when on air – how things have changed!)

The cast certainly earned their money – the stories were intriguing and fun and action was non-stop, with each member taking on several roles and not missing a beat. Their very creditable American accents fitted well and the corny sound effects were beautifully timed. It was an entertaining evening and extremely well executed, one I’d certainly go to again to catch some more in the series.

Great Detectives of Old Time Radio Live is in the Gil Langley Room at Adelaide Oval – check your Fringe guide for details.