Review Graeme Of Thrones by David Cavanagh

Hi, I’m David Cavanagh from The Folk Show and I’ve been to see Graeme Of Thrones in The Garden Of Unearthly Delights. Being a self-confessed Game Of Thrones tragic (read all the books, seen all the TV series) I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see this parody of the world-wide hit. All the characters in the series are performed by three actors along with some very clever, and strange, props. Without an understanding of the stories in Game of Thrones, or, more importantly, the HBO series, much of the action in this production would be incomprehensible. This wasn’t a problem for the audience at this show however, as they were all obviously Game Of Thrones fans. The three actors throw themselves whole heartedly into the performance, and suffice it to say that a fair amount of cleaning up, post show, is required. Not only do these three replicate all the many and varied characters, they also had their voices down pat, much to the delight of the crowd. There are dragons, the iron throne and even a rousing version of Close To You, in Dothraki! There is some audience participation, some coarse language and a bit of a fixation with bodily functions, but this show is a cracker, and very funny.

Graeme Of Thrones is part of the Adelaide Fringe and is on in Umbrella Revolution at The Garden Of Unearthly Delights every night until March 19th. Check your Fringe guide for details.