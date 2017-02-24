Review: Gabriel by Julie Cavanagh

Hidden amongst the comedy, drama, circus and burlesque, ballet is a bit of a rarity in the Fringe. But don’t dismiss it as out of place, as this vibrant and modern offering is as much a fit as any comedy or song.

This ballet, choreographed by artistic directors Martin and Michelle Sierra with Sarah Dunn, is inspired by the concept of the Archangel Gabriel and consists of a series of vignettes, sharing his interaction with the human race. The rather flowery description on their website tells us the ballet “strives to deeply engage audiences and bring them to a place of reflection and hope, to see their lives in a positive, valuable and hopeful light”.

Well, I don’t think many of the audience tonight actually got to that place of reflection and hope – after a crazy day, I certainly didn’t – but they did enjoy the performance quite vociferously.

And deservedly so – the young company presented an athletic display of contemporary and classical dance with a healthy dose of acrobatics thrown in. Principal dancer Rebekah Petty showed her experience in the majority of the pieces, while the rest of the cast threw themselves around the floor with great abandon. Their partner lifts in particular were well executed and coordinated.

The music was well suited to the choreography, with a blend of vocals and spoken word, poetically described by my other half as ‘a mixture of the sacred and profane’. I wouldn’t quite go that far but it was definitely interesting!

The Studio is a small, intimate space, steeply raked and a bit squeezy – if you can’t get up stairs, be sure to reserve a seat at the front. There is no stage so all the action is at floor level, which gives a slightly restricted view from above when the whole cast is performing.

‘Gabriel’ by the Victorian State Ballet is at the Holden Street Theatres – check your Fringe guide for more details.