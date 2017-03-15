Review: Duncan M. Turner – The Ends Is Nigh

Hi, my name is Phoebe Montgomery and I’ve been to see Duncan M. Turner: The Ends Is Nigh at the Producers Bar, as part of the Adelaide Fringe.

A title like The Ends Is Nigh might suggest a comedy show that is decidedly apocalyptic in nature. However, this is not that show. According to Duncan himself, the original The Ends Is Nigh was written during an unhappier time in his life, and has since been given a swift injection of silliness to round out any lasting bitterness. However, Duncan has kept in some informative snippets on apocalypses that almost happened, which are interspersed throughout an hour of incredibly hilarious life comedy.

Duncan is an animated, energetic performer and delightful to watch. He rattles off punchline after punchline, pausing only to stab at his sample pad and regale the audience with the sound of sarcastic party horns. Between gratingly distorted recordings of text-to-speech voices, Duncan delivers surreal anecdotes from his own life, including breaking up dance-floor handjobs and finding Mountain Dew flavoured Doritos in Unley Foodland. For Adelaide locals, Duncan’s humour is especially spot-on- after all, haven’t we all had at least one near-death experience on South Road?

From the parts of The Ends Is Nigh that survived Duncan’s lighter and sillier rewrite, it’s very apparent that Duncan puts a lot of effort into his research. It may be the kind of research one attempts at 3AM on a sleep-deprived Wikipedia binge, but it’s impressive all the same. Whether talking about Chinese Christs or the inevitable acid death of our oceans, Duncan clearly knows his stuff and wants to share it in the funniest way possible- even if it’s becoming increasingly obvious that we’re all doomed and we’re all going to die.

Duncan Turner: The Ends Is Nigh will be appearing at The Producers Bar until March 19.