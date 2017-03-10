Review: Drunk Girl

Hi, my name is Phoebe Montgomery and I’ve been to see Drunk Girl at the Tandanya Theatre as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

Drunk Girl is Thea Fitz-James’ second Adelaide Fringe appearance, after debuting her award-nominated show Naked Ladies last year. Following up such a successful performance is never easy. However, Thea’s newest offering reflects her evolution as a performer, successfully straddling the line between adventurous chaos and sombre reflection.

Drunk Girl is a one woman, minimalist theatre show that delves into the myriad of experiences of women who drink, as well as their complex reasons for doing so. As Thea relays to us over a glass (or two) or sparkling white wine, the show is a reaction to a perceived ‘crisis in feminism’ – that the new face of alcoholism is young, educated and female. Bouncing from character to character in a series of flawless transitions, Thea delves into every angle of this issue, with a fierce feminist sympathy for any woman who carries a bottle or glass in her hand.

The show is often hilarious, but packs a punch. Pulling her hair into a high ponytail, Thea takes us back in time to the years spent playing drinking games in college dorm rooms- the years where drinking started hours before you walked through the door of a bar and ended just after sunrise. Thea’s drunk girl is loveable, energetic and incredibly relatable. She leads the audience in rounds of drinking games, belts out a slurred rendition of Total Eclipse of the Heart, and she even dares one (un)lucky punter to chug a bottle of Smirnoff Ice.

For those audience members who grew up in North America, her drunk girl is especially recognisable. However, for young women, her experiences are universal – and not just while the drunk girl is still having fun. As a distressed Thea paces the stage in her wobbling high heels, we learn that “no” is complicated word when you’re drunk. We learn more from the stack of books on the edge of Thea’s bar – namely, the shame and blame that surrounds victims of sexual assault who dare to drink.

However, there is not just one drunk girl. There are drunk women; the older, educated women who drink wine like water and are not sure how to stop. Stepping into these characters, Thea voices their frustrations of constantly having to prove themselves in a world where men still refer to them as “girls”. By the end of the show, Thea is suggesting quite a different reflection on this supposed crisis of feminism. Maybe women drink because it’s the only thing we have control over. Maybe we drink because it’s one of the few ways we can feel powerful.

A heartbreakingly honest and hilarious reflection on women and drinking, this show is a must-see for anyone who has ever been a drunk girl.

Drunk Girl will be showing at Tandanya Theatre until March 19.