Review: Concerto Italiano by Julie Cavanagh

I was delighted to be able to get to the Town Hall to see the renowned baroque ensemble Concerto Italiano performing Monteverdi’s opera L’Orfeo. This was a rare treat for Adelaide, the first Australian performance of this masterpiece and it was exclusive to the Adelaide Festival.

This opera was first performed 410 years ago, in the Italian town of Mantua, where Claudio Monteverdi was the court composer. It has been claimed (some say incorrectly) as the world’s first opera, but it certainly is one of the great landmarks of ‘music drama’, as it was then known, and one of the most enduring. Monteverdi’s strengths lay in the flexibility of his complex arrangements, allowing the ensemble to interpret his work as they played, together with his perception of the importance of the text as well as the music.

The flourish of a powerful Toccata played by a large brass section opened the performance and set the scene for a masterful recital by this much acclaimed early music group. We were treated to an interpretation that would have been very similar to that Monteverdi’s audiences may have seen in the 17th century, complete with instruments true to the period. The long necked theorbo, 2 of which Monteverdi specified had to be used in this work, were in fact developed specifically for opera, to give the extra bass notes needed.

The 11 vocalists were individually outstanding and collectively brilliant – the ensemble voices melded exquisitely with the instruments and I, personally, find the presentation in concert mode far more enjoyable without the distraction of elaborate sets and costumes.

The role of Orfeo was sung superbly by tenor, Valerio Contaldo, but it would really be unfair to single out any single musician or singer, as all were equally responsible for a skilful and inspired production.

Director and Conductor Rinaldo Alessandrini, who founded the group over 30 years ago, conducted with vigor and tact and also added his considerable talents as a player to the performance with his contribution on the organ and harpsichord.

Sadly, this was a one-off event, but if you ever come across another performance of L’Orfeo by Concerto Italiano – don’t miss it!