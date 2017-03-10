Review: Chamber Landscapes by David Cavanagh

Hi I’m David Cavanagh and I’ve been to one of the series of Chamber Landscapes concerts at Ukaria in Mount Barker.

Ukaria is South Australia’s newest and perhaps most magnificent concert hall, set as it is amongst stunning scenery at Mount Barker. It was gifted to the people of Adelaide by philanthropist Ulrike Klein and is the ultimate venue for the performance of Schubert’s sublime music, this heady mix of chamber music and landscape. The concert I attended comprised Sculthorpe’s Irkanda 1 performed by Niki Vasilakis on violin, Schubert’s Piano Sonata in C performed by Anthony Romaniuk and Schubert’s Piano Concerto in B flat performed by Stephen McIntyre.

The auditorium at Ukaria is constructed entirely of timber, mainly hoop pine, and is set so it appears that the audience is sitting among the tree tops. In Irkanda 1, Sculthorpe’s evocative music is redolent with the sounds of the bush, the bird calls echoing the birds outside the building, flying off to roost. This demanding score was handled with aplomb by Niki Vasilakis, the bird calls and the wind through the trees creating a strong sense of place. For Schubert’s Piano Sonata in C, Anthony Romaniuk should have been playing the replica Konrad Graf forte piano, but unfortunately it didn’t handle the move up from Adelaide at all well, so this work was performed on the Bosendorfer grand piano. Romaniuk’s performance was in no way hindered by this change, with his immaculate interpretation of the work full of power and emotion. As the light bled out of the sky the view changed from the bush into a reflection of the venue, adding yet another layer to this amazing venue’s charm. Stephen McIntyre closed the performance with his interpretation of Schubert’s final piano sonata, the B flat, and while his playing style was quite different to Romaniuk’s, the overall power and passion of the performance sent shivers up this reviewer’s spine. A memorable concert in the newest jewel in the crown of Adelaide performance venues.

Chamber Landscapes are part of the Adelaide Festival and run at the Ukaria Cultural Centre until Monday 13 March. Check your Festival program for details.