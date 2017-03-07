Review: Barry Morgan Is Spaced Out by David Cavanagh

Hi, I’m David Cavanagh from the Folk Show and I’ve been to see Barry Morgan Is Spaced Out at Tuxedo Cat on Franklin Street in the city. I’ve been a fan of Barry and his trusty Hammond organ ever since he first appeared some years ago on Spicks and Specks on ABC TV. His flamboyant playing style and cheesy grin has endeared him to a legion of fans, and Mr Morgan in outer space, well, beam me up Barry. The big hair and trade-mark grin were working overtime as Barry, resplendent in a gold safari suit, introduced his audience to the Hammond organ and the audience to each other. This is a show high in audience participation, with Barry playing the disappointingly small crowd to perfection, and it’s impossible to take offence at anything he says and does when it’s accompanied by that grin. I even got a hug from the man! But we’d come to listen to Barry on the organ, and he didn’t disappoint, with music from Dr Who to Star Wars and even a guess this tune section, lifted straight from Spicks and Specks. As the show progressed Barry sought assistance from audience members to gradually remove his costume; from safari suit to jacket and hot pants (still gold) and finally a T shirt and very short shorts. Still, it was all done in the best possible taste! Barry has hit upon a formula that works and he works at keeping it fresh. The venue was quite hot and there are a number of flights of stairs to access it, which may be an issue for some patrons.

Barry Morgan Is Spaced Out is part of the Adelaide Fringe and is playing at Tuxedo Cat, behind the Adelaide GPO on Franklin Street until March 14th. Check your Fringe Guide for details.