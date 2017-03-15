Review: Anteworld

Hi, my name is Phoebe Montgomery and I’ve been to see Anteworld at the Bakehouse Theatre, as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

Anteworld is local playwright Mark Tripodi’s very first theatrical production. An ambitious reimagining of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the play takes place in a single room outside the constraints of time and space, where goddesses and mortals debate the finer points of life and death. Beautifully written, the play provides a moving new take on Greek mythology, revealing the hidden humanity behind these legendary figures.

Against the simplistic backdrop of Persephone’s living room, Tripodi weaves an intricate narrative which privileges the voices of characters who are rarely heard. Both Persephone and Eurydice are voiceless in their own myths, simply characterised as objects to be taken and reclaimed. As Tripodi’s Persephone warns us, this is a fate most mythic women are resigned to.

However, in Anteworld, Persephone is the woman with all the answers, while Eurydice fights to face her own fate. They are given a chance to share their side of the story, as the heroes that dominate their lives are either absent or forced into a more subservient role. Pirithous, while having lost his heroic status, is also given a chance to express a side of himself that is often purposely overlooked- namely, his relationship with Theseus. Lost love is a clear theme of the play, and it is Pirithous, not Eurydice, who brings this to light.

Life is breathed into Tripodi’s dialogue through the energetic performances of his actors, who gleefully slip into character like putting on a second skin. Watching as Persephone trades saccharine witticisms with her mortal guests is an absolute delight, while Pirithous’ penchant for barbed comments injects dark comedy into the play’s darker moments. While the play draws great strength from its script, it is the efforts of the cast that makes it shine.

Anteworld will be appearing at the Bakehouse Theatre as part of the Adelaide Fringe until March 18.