Review: Angel by Henry Naylor, by Julie Cavanagh

I’d heard a lot about this story of a female sniper fighting in Syria against ISIS, so I was very interested to see if it lived up to the hype.

I’m pleased to say it not only lived up to it – it exceeded all my expectations.

We entered the theatre through a smoke haze, immediately giving an impression of battle and destruction. A single figure appeared, Rehana, a young Kurdish girl, who proceeded to dominate our minds and emotions for the next 60 minutes, with her gradual progression from innocent child to hardened warrior.

The story follows her as she is taught by her father, a peasant farmer, to use a gun for protection against local thugs at the age of 12. Then, as a teenager, she is about to enter law school when there’s a frantic escape to Turkey with her mother as ISIS invades her hometown. Realising her father has remained to protect the family farm, she returns to find him, encountering threats and hazards this young pacifist had never dreamed of. She is eventually convinced to use her shooting skills with the Kurdish women’s army, who exploit to their advantage the Islamic perception that if a man is killed by a woman, he will not enter the gates of Paradise.

Avital Lvova, who plays Rehana plus every other character in the play, can only be described as amazing. Not only did she manage to portray each role with sensitivity and passion, but she also conquered the huge physical demands with aplomb, as she threw herself around the stage with intense energy.

English playwright Henry Naylor is to be congratulated for his script – he has a masterful turn of phrase and tells a tragic story with empathy and flashes of grim humour, together with a fine perception of the female psyche.

60 minutes of total absorption went by in a flash and as we left the venue, after thunderous applause for this extraordinary one woman show, the majority of the audience filed out in silence, some in tears.

Angel is at the Holden Street Theatre until March 19th – check your Fringe guide for details.