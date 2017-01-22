Resource Minister’s coal fantasy

Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan has suggested that Australia could meet its climate targets by replacing ageing coal power stations with emerging ‘low emission’ coal-fired technology. In response the Australian Conservation Foundation said that is an unrealistic fantasy that would cost billions and set back genuine efforts to tackle global warming. To find out more Des Lawrence spoke to Matthew Rose from the Australian Conservation Foundation.

Flickr image: Takver (CC BY-SA 2.0)

