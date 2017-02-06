Reparations for the Stolen Generations

After many years of struggle for recognition and compensation, Aboriginal people who were stolen from their families as children can now apply for reparations from the state government.

The Stolen Generations Reparations Scheme was created to recognise the hurt and suffering and to provide an alternative to legal action for South Australian members of the Stolen Generations.

The scheme has been open for nearly a year and applications close soon, at the end of March.

The Aboriginal Legal Rights Service is now encouraging all people who think they may be eligible under the scheme to get in contact with them.

Aboriginal Message’s Lucy Kingston spoke to Dwayne Coulthard from ALRM about the scheme