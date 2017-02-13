How the goanna stole my breakfast – that’s the way Dave Ingham learnt his favoured chicken catching technique.

Slow and steady, then a quick charge and pounce.

He admits to writing “Backyard chickens: how to keep happy hens” (Murdoch) after dinner and a couple of beers.

Ingham draws from his experience running Rentachook for 15 years, selling chickens and backyard pens to keep them in. Different scale, and no connection with the Ingham chicken kings.

A lover of chickens, and even more so of fresh backyard eggs. And not bad at telling the occasional yarn.