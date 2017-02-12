Renewable energy meets the arts

For more than 40 years the Footscray Community Arts Centre has been the premier community-engaged, contemporary arts space for Melbourne’s west. In 2016, the centre collaborated with The People’s Solar to deliver an initiative that incorporated crowd-funding and private and government partnerships, resulting in the installation of a suite of renewable energy infrastructure at the centre. To find out more Des Lawrence spoke with Morgan Brady, Development Coordinator, at the Footscray Community Arts Centre.

Flickr image: Pasco Olivier (CC BY 2.0)

People’s Powerwall: Solar + Tesla battery storage crowd-funded for Melbourne community centre

The People’s Solar crowd-funding site for the Footscray Community Arts Centre