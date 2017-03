They’ve let Kat and Tristan loose during daylight hours! Today we welcome Reel Time to it’s new home on Saturday Mornings at 11am. What a week to move with one of the most controversial Oscars of the past few year.

On Today’s Show:

– What We’ve Been Watching

– Movie News – 11:44

– Cinema Review – The Shallows – 19:21

– 89th Academy Awards Recap – 35:30

– A-Z Retrospective: A – All About Eve – 55:15