Reel Time March 18th

Kat and Tristan deliver the Cure for your lack of movie news and reviews this week looking at A Cure For Wellness. With some controversy around the films marketing they take a look at films that have done viral marketing well and take a more in depth look at one of the more successful examples with Coverfield.

– What We’ve Been Watching

– Movie News – 14:31

– Cinema Review – A Cure For Wellness – 27:37

– Viral Marketing – 46:16

– A-Z Retrospective: C – Coverfield – 55:42