Rebuilding through Regrowth

The eighth anniversary of Black Saturday is a chance to reflect on the damage and emotional trauma is left in the wake of any bushfire.

SA Bushfire Garden Revival is a volunteer run organisation founded after the Sampson Flat fires in South Australia who providing donations of plants to those left devastated.

Breakfast Producer Thomas Luke spoke with founder Kristy Barnes, and he asked her why she decided to focus on gardens as part of her own restoration efforts.

