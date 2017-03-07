Rape and Forgiveness – Josephine Cashman’s view

The 8th of March is International Women’s Day, we’re both celebrating women and also taking a look at how we can improve our culture to better support women.

Icelandic author, Thordis Elva, is in Adelaide this week for Writers’ Week. She published a book with her former boyfriend, Tom Stranger who raped her when she was a teenager; it’s a compilation of letters between the two many years later in a bid to come to terms with what happened and heal.

On Q&A this week, Elva was on the panel along with Lawyer and Worimi businesswoman, Josephine Cashman.

Josephine Cashman joined us to give us her thoughts about this approach to dealing with abuse and speak more broadly about DV in Australia.

Produced by Kvitka Becker and Jennie Lenman

Image sourced from Public Domain Pictures