Rally Against Centrelink
Since the end of last year, the Centrelink Debt Recovery scheme has been the subject of criticism for the number of false debts flagged by the system.
The Anti-Poverty Network and Women in Poverty have organised for a rally outside Parliament House to protest the debt scandal and call for changes to the recovery scheme.
Nijole Naujokas is a member of both organisations, and she joined Jennie to discuss the impact the scheme has had on the lives of many vulnerable Australians.
Share this postShare on Facebook Share on Twitter