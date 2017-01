radionotes Playlist – 8 January 2017

Stack of -mainly new – tunes, with our chat/s returning next week.

During this week… looking at few new things across our 90 minutes together, each Sunday.

Track Artist Album

Back To Me (feat. Lauren Jauregui) Marian Hill SINGLE

Digital Sin (Nr 7) Bettie Serveert Damaged Good

Surface Envy Sleater-Kinney Live in Paris

What You Want POOLCLVB You + Me - EP

I Will Not Forget Youngsmith SINGLE

The Sleeping Girl Thomas Newman Passengers OST

Funeral Pyre Julien Baker SINGLE

Time Eater (Ssighborggg Re-work) feat. Luna Gold Panda Your Good Times Are Just Beginning

Goodbye Earth I'm Taking My Spaceship To Explore the Universe In Love With A Ghost Discography 2015 - 2016

Conrad Sohn Rennen

Temporary People Tina Harrod Temporary People

How Do I Know Alison Avron Tiny Little Universe

Hauling Witches Jules Verne Theory Infrastructure

Icon Dakota SINGLE

4Her Public SINGLE

I Got Rhythm Tony Bennett ....Celebrates 90

You Don't Get It Harlea SINGLE

Get Away Vertigo SINGLE

Baby Teeth, Wolfy Teeth (feat. Solomun Harvey) Mick Harvey Intoxicated Women

Television Love Mosquito Love Television Love -EP

Something Familiar Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker Overnight

Hollow Desperate Journalist Grow Up