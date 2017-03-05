radionotes Playlist – 5 March 2017

Final LIVE show – that started back in December 5, 2010 – the tunes played.

Number of older numbers to help sign off the radio show.

Track Artist Album

Mr. Self Destruct Nine Inch Nails The Downward Spiral

Roofrack Oxo Cubans Take The Time A

See Your Face Kristian Jackson Blood Eyes Sunrise A

The Photograph Kills 30 Odd Foot of Grunts 3-Track A

One More Shot Sia Furler OnlySee A

Anxi. (feat. Jenny Hval) Kelly Lee Owens Kelly Lee Owens

Iron On The Undecided Dissolve A

Say Something Something For Kate Echolalia A

Complicated The Darling Buds Evergreen - EP (out April)

Favourite Song (feat. Sal Kimber) Little Wise Silver Birch A

Happy Heart Ben Lee Ben Lee Sings Songs About Islam for the Whole Family A

My Phone's On Vibrate For You Rufus Wainwright Want One

Grief Money Hollerado Born Yesterday (out April)

Too Much To Ask Jess McAvoy En Masse A

Teenage Kicks The Undertones Teenage Kicks - EP

If You Were A Song Mark Sholtez Real Street A

A Smile, A Slap in The Face, A Fart, A Kiss on The Mouth Mike Patton Adult Themes for Voice

You Suck (feat. The Yeastie Girls) Consolidated Play More Music

Same Place Peaness SINGLE

Bedroom Eyes Kate Ceberano True Romanic A

Charlotte Sometimes The Cure Faith (Rarities 1980 - 1981)