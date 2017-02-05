radionotes Playlist – 5 February 2017

Stack of new tunes – including a pick from broadcaster Nic Harcourt on the mix.

Next show: The Harlots and Dan Webb chats

Track Artist Album

Mabel's Bookshop The Clouds Zaffre - EP (out Feb 14th)

A Sword in the Rain Prefuse 73 Up Too Early

Running Out of Time The Harlots Satellite

Escape! (from "The Hours") Amy Dickson (w/ Catherine Milledge) Glass

Cherry Light Peter "Blackie" Black Online Release

Sing Out! Matt Creer SINGLE

Should I Wait RESD No Oxygen - EP

Poetry Ray Davies Americana

Lock and Key Rose Cousins Natural Conclusion

Hard As Diamonds NUSSY Single

Loveless Lo Moon SINGLE

Your Eyes (feat. Tayla Parx) The Knocks Testify - EP

Something Here Day Wave The Days We Had

Hopeless Romanticq Michelle Branch SINGLE

Into Temptation Crowded House Temple of Low Men

Dark Side of a Good Thing MOBS SINGLE

Soft Noise Shannon Wright Division

Sweet Misery Barry Adamson Love Sick Dick - EP