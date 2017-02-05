radionotes Playlist – 5 February 2017
Stack of new tunes – including a pick from broadcaster Nic Harcourt on the mix.
Next show: The Harlots and Dan Webb chats
Track Artist Album
Mabel's Bookshop The Clouds Zaffre - EP (out Feb 14th)
A Sword in the Rain Prefuse 73 Up Too Early
Running Out of Time The Harlots Satellite
Escape! (from "The Hours") Amy Dickson (w/ Catherine Milledge) Glass
Cherry Light Peter "Blackie" Black Online Release
Sing Out! Matt Creer SINGLE
Should I Wait RESD No Oxygen - EP
Poetry Ray Davies Americana
Lock and Key Rose Cousins Natural Conclusion
Hard As Diamonds NUSSY Single
Loveless Lo Moon SINGLE
Your Eyes (feat. Tayla Parx) The Knocks Testify - EP
Something Here Day Wave The Days We Had
Hopeless Romanticq Michelle Branch SINGLE
Into Temptation Crowded House Temple of Low Men
Dark Side of a Good Thing MOBS SINGLE
Soft Noise Shannon Wright Division
Sweet Misery Barry Adamson Love Sick Dick - EP
Not Used To It Kehlani Sweet Sexy Savage