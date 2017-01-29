radionotes Playlist – 29 January 2017

Guest Emma Swift with a chat and three LIVE tunes for the show.

New tunes and an older Neil Finn cut as in March he’ll do a free show for 15,000 the Adelaide Festival.

Track Artist Album

Better Than TV Neil Finn Dizzy Heights

AtalantA Rina Mushonga SINGLE

The Water Sam Buckingham SINGLE

Goose Snow Cone Aimee Mann Mental Illness

Flow Jessica O'Donoghue SINGLE

Bittersweet Emma Swift LIVE for the Show

Why 'd You Do It? Marianne Faithful Broken English (US)

Doomsday Clock Abbe May SINGLE

To Be Without You Ryan Adams Prisoner

Revelator Gillan Welch Time (The Revelator)

Love Is a Drag Robyn Hitchcock & Emma Swift 7" Single

With You Teenage Fanclub Here

Seasons Emma Swift LIVE for the Show

Ibi Dreams of Pavement (A Better Day) Broken Social Scene Broken Social Scene

Shivers Emma Swift LIVE for the Show

Midnight to Morning Japandriods Near to the Wild Heart of Life