radionotes Playlist – 29 January 2017
29 Jan 2017
Guest Emma Swift with a chat and three LIVE tunes for the show.
New tunes and an older Neil Finn cut as in March he’ll do a free show for 15,000 the Adelaide Festival.
Track Artist Album
Better Than TV Neil Finn Dizzy Heights
AtalantA Rina Mushonga SINGLE
The Water Sam Buckingham SINGLE
Goose Snow Cone Aimee Mann Mental Illness
Flow Jessica O'Donoghue SINGLE
Bittersweet Emma Swift LIVE for the Show
Why 'd You Do It? Marianne Faithful Broken English (US)
Doomsday Clock Abbe May SINGLE
To Be Without You Ryan Adams Prisoner
Revelator Gillan Welch Time (The Revelator)
Love Is a Drag Robyn Hitchcock & Emma Swift 7" Single
With You Teenage Fanclub Here
Seasons Emma Swift LIVE for the Show
Ibi Dreams of Pavement (A Better Day) Broken Social Scene Broken Social Scene
Shivers Emma Swift LIVE for the Show
Midnight to Morning Japandriods Near to the Wild Heart of Life
Actually Smiling Geotic Abysma