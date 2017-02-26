radionotes Playlist – 26 February 2017

From WA for the Adelaide Fringe ZOE RYAN dropped past for a chat and shared two tunes, including an exclusive acoustic version of her new Single out later in the year.

Next week: Last show

Track Artist Album

Let Them Eat Cake Dan Webb Oedipus the King

Hey River Khristian Mizzi SINGLE

Count On Me (feat. LANKS) Kilter SINGLE

Kate's Bed Huntly Songs In Your Name - EP

Out of Work Jazz Singer Nicholas Krgovich The Hills

W.A. Axe Girl Axe Girl

Tell Me That Story MEJU EXCLUSIVE - Advance Cut

Peace Love and Understanding Seraya Young

Worlds Zoe Ryan LIVE in Studio

Stay (I Missed You) [part] Lisa Loeb SINGLE

The Disappointing Pancake Lisa Loeb 3,2,1 Let Go - 7"

Find Your Way Home Holly Throsby After A Time

DRINK Zoe Ryan EXCLUSIVE: LIVE in Studio (future Single)

Charm Assualt RIDE SINGLE

Earthlike Linger tuple - EP