radionotes Playlist – 26 February 2017
26 Feb 2017
From WA for the Adelaide Fringe ZOE RYAN dropped past for a chat and shared two tunes, including an exclusive acoustic version of her new Single out later in the year.
Next week: Last show
Track Artist Album
Let Them Eat Cake Dan Webb Oedipus the King
Hey River Khristian Mizzi SINGLE
Count On Me (feat. LANKS) Kilter SINGLE
Kate's Bed Huntly Songs In Your Name - EP
Out of Work Jazz Singer Nicholas Krgovich The Hills
W.A. Axe Girl Axe Girl
Tell Me That Story MEJU EXCLUSIVE - Advance Cut
Peace Love and Understanding Seraya Young
Worlds Zoe Ryan LIVE in Studio
Stay (I Missed You) [part] Lisa Loeb SINGLE
The Disappointing Pancake Lisa Loeb 3,2,1 Let Go - 7"
Find Your Way Home Holly Throsby After A Time
DRINK Zoe Ryan EXCLUSIVE: LIVE in Studio (future Single)
Charm Assualt RIDE SINGLE
Earthlike Linger tuple - EP
Come Down Elk Road SINGLE