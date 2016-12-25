radionotes Playlist – 25 December 2016

Today is Sunday and December 25th, so asked what kind of show would be liked to air LIVE.

Answer came back ‘Let the reindeers reign’ with a bit of ‘eclectic mix’ – these were the numbers shared.

Next Show: January 1st, so a look at the host’s personal collection

Track Artist Album

It's The Most Wonderful Time of The Year Andy Williams The Christmas Album

Frosty The Snowman Cocteau Twins

If You Want a Happy Christmas Alan Fletcher & The Pacific Belles

If This Is Christmas? The Wombats 7"

Christmas Song Dave Matthew Band Christmas in the Northwest Vol. 8

Melancholy Christmas Amy Grant Tennessee Christmas

Christmas Wrapping (feat. Iggy Pop) Kylie Minogue

The Junky's Christmas William S. Burroughs Spare Ass Annie and Other Tales

The Coldest Winter in the History of the World Lynn Miles Winter

River Angie Hart with Tim Freeman Rockwiz Christmas

He Comes Every Christmas Doctor Who

How To Make Gravy Paul Kelly The A-Z Recording

Wonderful Christmastime The Shins

Baby It's Cold Outside John Farnham and Oliva Newton John Friends For Christmas

Jesus Was Way Cool King Missile

Christmas Card from a Hooker In Minneapolis Tom Waits Blue Valentine

Winter Wonderland (feat. David Raleigh) Nathan Leigh Jones Brand New Christmas

Everything Is One Big Christmas Tree Magnetic FIelds Realism

'Zat You Santa Claus Dr Teeth & Electric Mayhem The Muppets: A Green and Red Christmas

I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm Bette Midler Cool Yule

Silver Bells Flaming Lips Atlas Eets Christmas

Merry Xmas (War Is Over) Badly Drawn Boy Q Lennon Covered

Christmas In Hollis Run D.M.C.

White Christmas Lady Gaga A Very Gaga Holiday (LIVE) - EP