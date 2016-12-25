radionotes Playlist – 25 December 2016
25 Dec 2016
Today is Sunday and December 25th, so asked what kind of show would be liked to air LIVE.
Answer came back ‘Let the reindeers reign’ with a bit of ‘eclectic mix’ – these were the numbers shared.
Next Show: January 1st, so a look at the host’s personal collection
Track Artist Album
It's The Most Wonderful Time of The Year Andy Williams The Christmas Album
Frosty The Snowman Cocteau Twins
If You Want a Happy Christmas Alan Fletcher & The Pacific Belles
If This Is Christmas? The Wombats 7"
Christmas Song Dave Matthew Band Christmas in the Northwest Vol. 8
Melancholy Christmas Amy Grant Tennessee Christmas
Christmas Wrapping (feat. Iggy Pop) Kylie Minogue
The Junky's Christmas William S. Burroughs Spare Ass Annie and Other Tales
The Coldest Winter in the History of the World Lynn Miles Winter
River Angie Hart with Tim Freeman Rockwiz Christmas
He Comes Every Christmas Doctor Who
How To Make Gravy Paul Kelly The A-Z Recording
Wonderful Christmastime The Shins
Baby It's Cold Outside John Farnham and Oliva Newton John Friends For Christmas
Jesus Was Way Cool King Missile
Christmas Card from a Hooker In Minneapolis Tom Waits Blue Valentine
Winter Wonderland (feat. David Raleigh) Nathan Leigh Jones Brand New Christmas
Everything Is One Big Christmas Tree Magnetic FIelds Realism
'Zat You Santa Claus Dr Teeth & Electric Mayhem The Muppets: A Green and Red Christmas
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm Bette Midler Cool Yule
Silver Bells Flaming Lips Atlas Eets Christmas
Merry Xmas (War Is Over) Badly Drawn Boy Q Lennon Covered
Christmas In Hollis Run D.M.C.
White Christmas Lady Gaga A Very Gaga Holiday (LIVE) - EP
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve Rufus Wainwright The McGarrigle Christmas Hour