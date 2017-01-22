radionotes Playlist – 22 January 2017

International cyclist – grew up in the Adelaide Hills – Tiffany Cromwell was guest, here full audio cast HERE.

Next show guest: Emma Swift

Judge You The McClymonts Endless

Harbinger Protest The Hero Pacific Myth

Poisonous Pill Foreign Architects SINGLE

Real Love Ann Vriend SINGLE

Kids (Ain't All Right) Grace Mitchell SINGLE

I Need To Be Hot Dave Graney and Clare Moore SINGLE

Trump Card Glitoris SINGLE

Slide to the Left Earth Tiger Holiday - EP

Dream Emilie & Ogden Secret City Records: 10 Years

Out of Our Hands Niterunner SINGLE

Laptop (feat. Manga) Wiley Godfather

Aint No Love In the Heart of The City The Lachy Doley Group Lovelight

Nomads Dan Webb Oedipus the King

You're Going Live Forever In Me John Mayer The Search for Everything - Wave One

Photograph Elephant Stone Ship of Fools

Queen Mab Becca Stevens Regina

Footscray Station Camp Cope Split - EP

Build Me Up From Bones Sarah Jarosz Build Me Up From Bones

Miss You James Hersey SINGLE

Real Peach Henry Jamison The Rains

The Latest News Anna Scouten Sleep Talking (Single)

Let the Good One Go Courtney Marie Andrews Honest Life