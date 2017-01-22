radionotes Playlist – 22 January 2017
22 Jan 2017
International cyclist – grew up in the Adelaide Hills – Tiffany Cromwell was guest, here full audio cast HERE.
Stack of tunes to.
Next show guest: Emma Swift
Track Artist Album
Judge You The McClymonts Endless
Harbinger Protest The Hero Pacific Myth
Poisonous Pill Foreign Architects SINGLE
Real Love Ann Vriend SINGLE
Kids (Ain't All Right) Grace Mitchell SINGLE
I Need To Be Hot Dave Graney and Clare Moore SINGLE
Trump Card Glitoris SINGLE
Slide to the Left Earth Tiger Holiday - EP
Dream Emilie & Ogden Secret City Records: 10 Years
Out of Our Hands Niterunner SINGLE
Laptop (feat. Manga) Wiley Godfather
Aint No Love In the Heart of The City The Lachy Doley Group Lovelight
Nomads Dan Webb Oedipus the King
You're Going Live Forever In Me John Mayer The Search for Everything - Wave One
Photograph Elephant Stone Ship of Fools
Queen Mab Becca Stevens Regina
Footscray Station Camp Cope Split - EP
Build Me Up From Bones Sarah Jarosz Build Me Up From Bones
Miss You James Hersey SINGLE
Real Peach Henry Jamison The Rains
The Latest News Anna Scouten Sleep Talking (Single)
Let the Good One Go Courtney Marie Andrews Honest Life
Waking Morning Michelle Willis See Us Through