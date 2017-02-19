radionotes Playlist – 19 February 2017

Juliette Burton (UK) dropped past for chat about their latest show ‘Decision Time’ that has just started at the Adelaide Fringe – running every night (except Mondays) through to March 5th.

(Adele – to note Samuel Dixon’s award win at The Grammys).

Next Show Guest: Zoe Ryan

Final show – as I’ve decided to call it day for the LIVE radio show – will be on March 5, will explain why then.

Track Artist Album

Love In The Dark Adele 25

I Only Hide Helen Shanahan SINGLE

I Talk Bb (Morgan Geist Remix) Jessy Lanza Oh No No No -Remixes

Under Pressure David Bowie & Queen Nothing Has Changed

The Rainbow Connection Kermit the Frog The Muppets - OST