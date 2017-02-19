radionotes Playlist – 19 February 2017
19 Feb 2017
Juliette Burton (UK) dropped past for chat about their latest show ‘Decision Time’ that has just started at the Adelaide Fringe – running every night (except Mondays) through to March 5th.
(Adele – to note Samuel Dixon’s award win at The Grammys).
Next Show Guest: Zoe Ryan
Final show – as I’ve decided to call it day for the LIVE radio show – will be on March 5, will explain why then.
Track Artist Album
Love In The Dark Adele 25
I Only Hide Helen Shanahan SINGLE
I Talk Bb (Morgan Geist Remix) Jessy Lanza Oh No No No -Remixes
Under Pressure David Bowie & Queen Nothing Has Changed
The Rainbow Connection Kermit the Frog The Muppets - OST
You Make Me Feel (Feat. Kylie Auldist) [Cut La Roc Remix] Soulnaturals You Make Me Feel Like I Can Change - SINGLE