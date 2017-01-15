radionotes Playlist – 15 January 2017
15 Jan 2017
Stack of tunes and heard more from Emma Anglesey – full chat here.
Next show: Tiffany Cromwell – International Cyclist
Track Artist Album
Social Experiment Dead Pretties SINGLE
Shine Mondo Cozmo SINGLE
Scarlet Town Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau (out Jan 27)
Still Waters SOHN Rennen
Soft Summer Tim Moxam Soft Summer
One Night While Hunting for Faeries and Witches and Wizards The Flaming Lips Oczy Mlody
Self Sabotage Tokyo Taboo 6th Street Psychosis
Mary Anne Emma Anglesey SINGLE (off LP out in 2017)
P.O.T.G.S (feat. Milan) Arona Mane SINGLE
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) Emma Stone La La Land - OST
Escape Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Patriots Day - OST
The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home Declan McKenna SINGLE
Eulogy Softer Still Softer Still - EP
Smoke Signals Phoebe Bridgers SINGLES
Aeroplane Holly Throsby After A TIme
Ontartio Bonobo Migration
Rainy Day Record Mercury Rev The Light In You
My Share of The Blues Sarah Burton Make Your Own Bed
Dad's Best Friend Rubberbandits T2 Trainspotting 2 - OST
The Lost Sky Jessica Hoop Memories Are Now