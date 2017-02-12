radionotes Playlist – 12 February 2017

Chat with Kelly Breuer of The Brouhaha, who’ll launch their new Single at Adelaide Oval’s LiveOn5.

The Harlots also had chat with show, that will appear here during the week before their album launch this Friday.

Next show – Sunday 19th February – Juliette Burton (UK) drops past to Co-Host while in town for Decision Time at Adelaide Fringe.

On decisions, broadcaster John Murch’s last show will be Sunday 5th March (full details during that program).

Track Artist Album

Coconuts Anna Wise The Feminine: Act II (out Feb 17)

Sacred Elly Hoyt SINGLE

Skin N Bone Grant Touchell SINGLE (out Feb 17)

Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid SINGLE

My Luck The Harlots Satellite

Waste Hannah Georgas For Evelyn

Out Of Sight JonWayne Rap Album Two

Cotton Wool KT Noonan & The Captains Emperor's Box

Audrey's Song The Brouhaha SINGLE (out 24 Feb)

Blue Mountain The Necks Unfold

Head Above Water This Way North SINGLE

Friendship (is a Small Boat in a Storm) Chicano Batman Freedom Is Free

21 Grams (feat. Hilltop Hoods) Thundamentals Everyone I Know

Skyrim Tina Guo Game On!