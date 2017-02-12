radionotes Playlist – 12 February 2017
12 Feb 2017
Chat with Kelly Breuer of The Brouhaha, who’ll launch their new Single at Adelaide Oval’s LiveOn5.
The Harlots also had chat with show, that will appear here during the week before their album launch this Friday.
Next show – Sunday 19th February – Juliette Burton (UK) drops past to Co-Host while in town for Decision Time at Adelaide Fringe.
On decisions, broadcaster John Murch’s last show will be Sunday 5th March (full details during that program).
Track Artist Album
Coconuts Anna Wise The Feminine: Act II (out Feb 17)
Sacred Elly Hoyt SINGLE
Skin N Bone Grant Touchell SINGLE (out Feb 17)
Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid SINGLE
My Luck The Harlots Satellite
Waste Hannah Georgas For Evelyn
Out Of Sight JonWayne Rap Album Two
Cotton Wool KT Noonan & The Captains Emperor's Box
Audrey's Song The Brouhaha SINGLE (out 24 Feb)
Blue Mountain The Necks Unfold
Head Above Water This Way North SINGLE
Friendship (is a Small Boat in a Storm) Chicano Batman Freedom Is Free
21 Grams (feat. Hilltop Hoods) Thundamentals Everyone I Know
Skyrim Tina Guo Game On!
Talking To You Izzy Bizu A Moment of Madness