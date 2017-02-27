Rabbit Owners Fear New Calicivirus Threat

This week, the Australian government will start a nationwide release of a new strain of the deadly rabbit calicivirus.

Like previous releases, the virus is aimed at culling wild rabbit numbers, and is harmless to other species.

But rabbit breeders across the state have expressed concerns about the effectiveness of a vaccine, and an online petition to delay the release has received more than 15, 000 signatures.

Maree Hamming is the national coordinator of the petition and she joined Jennie to discuss the reasons behind starting it.

