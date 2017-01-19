Put The Aussie Girls Back in Australia Day Campaign

A billboard in Melbourne for an Australia Day celebration featuring two young Muslim girls wearing hijabs has become the subject of an embroiling controversy.

The seemingly innocent billboard was taken down on Tuesday, after the company operating the billboard received several threats and complaints, with some describing it as ‘un-Australian’.

Those in favour of the billboard however have not stood down. On Wednesday, advertising agency Campaign Edge started a crowdfunding page to create a similar campaign featuring the image. Since then, they’ve raised over a whopping $150,000.

Campaign Edge Executive Creative Director Dee Madigan joined our hosts, Jennie Lenman and Ian Newton to discuss this cause.

Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen

To donate head to: https://www.gofundme.com/aus-day