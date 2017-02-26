Pumped up about energy

Energy retailer EnergyAustralia has partnered with the Melbourne Energy Institute and the Arup Group investigate a pumped hydro storage project on South Australia’s Spencer Gulf. To find out more Des Lawrence spoke to Roger Dargaville, Deputy Director of the Melbourne Energy Institute at the University of Melbourne.

Wiki image: Dr G Schmitz (CC BY-SA 3.0)

