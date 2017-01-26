Primetime Jazz Playlist Thursday January 26th 2017
26 Jan 2017
Prepared and presented by Malcolm S Elliott
Track Artist Album
But not for me Andre Previn, Mundell Lowe, Ray Brown Old Friends
Let’s face the music and dance Royal Australian Navy Band /Tracy Kennedy Admiral’s Own Big Band-Straight Ahead A
‘Round Midnight Herbie Hancock The Essential Herbie Hancock
Nagasaki Ricky May A tribute to the Greats
The Wednesday Race James Morrison Postcards from Down Under A
I got it bad & that aint good Peggy Lee The very best of Cool Jazz
The kid from Red Bank Count Basie Count Basie – Jazz Masters
Cakewalking Babies Daily Jazz Daily Jazz A
Indiana Red Nichols That’s Jazz Vol 1
Solitude Nina Simone Golden Girls
Tenderly James Morrison with his Academy Jazz Orchestra James Morrison with his Academy Jazz Orchestra A
That old feeling Buddy Rich Jazz Men Vocals
Sometimes I’m Happy Pete Di Losa /Khristina Joy Eclecticism A
Satin Doll Andre Previn, Mundell Lowe, Ray Brown Old Friends
Your feet’s too big Ricky May A tribute to the Greats
I got Rhythm Ethel Merman All the Ladies - 2
Tea for Two Louis Armstrong That’s Jazz Vol 1
Ev’rything I’ve Got Ella Fitzgerald Ella sings the Rogers & Hart Song Book
Dream Step Three This is Acid Jazz
How long has this been going on? Louis Armstrong Jazz Men Vocals
I gotta right to sing the Blues Billie Holiday Golden Girls
Yardbird Suite George Golla, Julian Lee, Craig Scott Hot food cool jazz A