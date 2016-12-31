Primetime Jazz Playlist-29th December

Tonight presenting some of the best albums of 2016 as selected by Jazzwise magazine and myself. Presenter Stephen Duff. Gig Guide Matt Johnstone.

Track Artist Album

Bright New Year Tim Garland One (Edition)

I'm a Fool to Want You Branford Marsalis Quartet featuring Kurt Elling Upward Spiral (Okeh)

Awakening Dinosaur Together As One (Edition)

Faceplant Donny McCaslin Beyond Now (Motema)

Ortnithology Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau Nearness (Nonsuch Records)

Mr Fool John Scofield Country for Old Men (Impulse)

Rhapsody Jeremy Pelt Jive Culture (High Note)

To Kill A Mockingbird Pt 2 Bill Frisell When You Wish Upon a Star (Okeh)

Cheerful Meshhuggah Dhafer Youseff Diwam of Beauty and Odd (Okeh)

Rashied Jack DeJohnette,Ravi Coltrane and Matthew Garrison In Movement (ECM)

Aziza Dance Aziza Aziza (Darez)

Rabat Phronesis Parallex (Edition)

And I Love Her Brad Mehldau Trio Ballards and Blues (Nonsuch)