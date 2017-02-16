Primetime Jazz – February 16th 2017
Presenter – Michael McEwan
Track Artist Album
Ornithology Joshua Redman/Brad Mehldau Nearness
On the street wher you live Luke Thompson One by one
Hallelujah Jonathen Kreisberg One
Blues in G Flat Warne Marsh The 1975 unissued Copehnagen recording
Galizur John Zorn Book of angels Vol 14
As long as youre living Branford Marsalis/Kurt Elling Marsalis/Elling
Yes,yes Yeah, yeah, absolutely no way Ah
Wonderland suite Radio Stockholm Philharmonic EST Symphony
My funny Valentine Bill Evans Some other time
Take me to the alley Gregory Porter Take me to the alley
I was doing alright Horace Parlan/Dexter Gordon Doin' alright
Ugly Beauty Mike Stewart Serenity
Summertime Al Jarreau Tenderness
Zingaro Brad Mehldau ten year solo boxed set